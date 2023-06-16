Activists assembling in Grangemouth to camp on petrochemical giant Ineos' doorstep

Organisers say the camp, which runs from July 12 to July 17, is taking place in the Grangemouth area as the town’s Ineos site is one of Scotland’s biggest polluters – with annual climate emissions of 2,400,000 tonnes.

The event aims to be a people-powered “festival of resistance” to build relationships between workers, community members and climate campaigners.

Jessica Gaitan Johannesson, of Climate Camp Scotland said: "While Ineos makes hundreds of millions in profit each year, the people of Grangemouth pay the price

The Climate Camp will be coming to Grangmeouth next month (Picture: Submitted by Climate Camp)

with their health, workers pay with their job security, and all of us with the collapse of our climate.

"We can build truly sustainable communities, but we must be led by those whose lives are being risked."

Grangemouth resident Dylan Welsh said: "It's fantastic Grangemouth has been chosen as the location for this year's Climate Camp. It's an opportunity for residents and

the wider Falkirk community to come together and push back on Ineos’ polluting presence making it clear to Jim Ratcliffe that continuing to enrich himself at the

expense of his workers and the planet is no longer an option.

"It's a chance for Grangemouth to begin looking to a cleaner and healthier future free from the oil and gas giant.”

The exact location of the camp within the Grangemouth area will be announced the day before the event takes place, but organisers have confirmed it will be within

easy reach of public transport and wheelchair accessible.