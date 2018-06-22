A sign of the times at park

Dog walkers and nature lovers have reacted angrily to Falkirk Community Trust’s introduction of £1 car parking charges at Muiravonside Country Park.

Signs appeared at the popular natural beauty spot’s main car park earlier this year, which were soon joined by barriers. According to the Trust the charges are scheduled to come into force before the end of the month.

An irate regular park user said: “The Trust says there is still a free car park, which is true, but it’s covered in potholes, small and roughly half a mile from all the main attractions.”

People also said any money raised better be used to improve and maintain park facilities and not to help the Trust bridge any deficits it may have in its budget.

Muiravonside was created in the late 70s when Falkirk’s famous Stirling family sold part of their estate to Falkirk District Council. The park became the responsibility of Falkirk Community Trust when the organisation was formed in 2011.

A Community Trust spokesperson said: “To help Muiravonside Country Park become more sustainable, a £1 parking charge will be introduced for the main car park, to raise funds to cover some of the operational costs.

“If every visitor contributed £1 every time they visited, the park would have a bright and sustainable future. The woodland car park, close to the entrance, will remain free to use, though any donations will be gratefully received.”