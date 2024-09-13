'A brutal blow': MSP still believes alternative plan can save jobs at Grangemouth refinery

By James Trimble
Published 13th Sep 2024, 09:19 BST
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard said the closure of the refinery at Grangemouth is a ‘brutal blow’ and said there must be a plan put in place to save jobs.

PetroIneos confirmed it intends to close the refinery at Grangemouth at some point between April and June next year to allow it to transition into an import and export only facility.

The announcement places over 500 workers’ jobs in jeopardy.

Mr Leonard said: “This is a brutal blow to the workers, their families and the community around Grangemouth. I still firmly believe an alternative plan is achievable to save people’s jobs as part of a much-needed transition to a greener economy.

Richard Leonard says a plan should be put in place to safeguard jobs (Picture: John Devlin, National World)placeholder image
Richard Leonard says a plan should be put in place to safeguard jobs (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“Everything must now be done to secure that future. Alongside the unions, I have long called for a coherent and proactive industrial strategy. The failure by successive governments to develop one is leaving our communities at the mercy of billionaire absentee owners and overseas governments, and this must not go on.”

