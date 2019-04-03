Enjoy a cruise between Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies and boost Seagull Trust funds

The Seagull Trust is inviting passengers to hop on board its boat The Wooden Spoon to enjoy a leisurely cruise.

The journey will take you along the Forth & Clyde Canal between the Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies.

Each cruise is one way with an easy public transport link for return.

Wheelchair users are welcome, there are toilets on board and it is dog friendly.Teas/coffees are available.

The cost is £15 per person, which helps fund the Trust’s work, helping people with additional support needs enjoy the canals for free.

The Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies: May 4, 11am start; May 25, 1pm start, due to the Canal Carnival; June 29, July 28, August 25, and September 29, all 11am start.

The Kelpies to The Falkirk Wheel: May 5 and 26, June 30 July 27, August 24 and September 28, all 11am start.

Call 0742 9602293 or visit www.seagullcanalcruising.co.uk/kelpies to book.

Booking is recommended but not essential.