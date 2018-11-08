Engineers working to repair Grangemouth broadband problem

Work is ongoing to restore broadband to homes and businesses in Grangemouth after a major cable was damaged last night.

Openreach said engineers had been “working around the clock” after a utility company carrying out work in the area accidentally damaged the cable, resulting in a mass outage.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “As the plastic piping (duct) which houses the cables was also damaged, it wasn’t possible to use this to install new cable. Excavations took place overnight and new duct was laid.

“Work is ongoing this afternoon to reconnect 150 metres of replacement fibre cables.

“We’re sorry for the break in service and are working hard to get everyone reconnected as quickly as possible.”