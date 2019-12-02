Engineers begin reconnecting gas supplies in Falkirk district

Engineers have begun reconnecting gas supplies to homes across the Falkirk district.

More than 8000 properties in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir have been without gas since early on Sunday morning.

Electric heaters and cooker hobs were being distributed to those in need from Camelon Community Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Engineers from SGN have been working flat out over the past 36 hours to resolve the situation.

In the latest update posted by the gas distributor on its website, it said: “Following incredible efforts from our engineers over the past 36 hours, we’ve now begun reconnecting gas supplies to homes.

“Our engineers will be revisiting each affected property to reconnect your gas supply, which involves carrying out safety checks.

“It’s important you don’t try to turn on your gas supply yourself.

“We have more than 8000 properties to visit and it will take us a couple of days to reach everyone.

“We’re prioritising those most vulnerable members of the community first, but we’ll be making every effort to get gas back on to everyone’s homes as soon as possible.”

Earlier this afternoon Falkirk Council confirmed that the majority of the 13 schools closed on Monday will re-open on Tuesday with a few exceptions.

Full details can be found HERE