Emergency Services on show at the Helix

There’s just under a week to go before Emergency Services Day at the Helix, and a chance to meet people involved in everything from first aid to mountain rescue.

The event, on Saturday (June 2) from 11am till 4pm will feature a wide range of emergency service providers, from first aiders to police and the RNLI.

It’s a family-friendly event, and is guaranteed to have something to interest everyone.

This year’s event includes a sensory hour between 3pm and 4pm, where there will be no sirens, flashing lights or other loud noises - so everyone can go down to the park and enjoy the displays.

To see the full list of who’s attending visit www.thehelix.co.uk/all-events/emergency-services-day