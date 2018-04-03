Emergency Services Day at The Helix Park cancelled

An emergency services day scheduled to take place at The Helix Park in Falkirk tomorrow (Wednesday) has been postponed due to weather warnings.

Falkirk Community Trust, which is organising the event in partnership with the emergency services, says a decision has been taken to reschedule the day for mid-June after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for further snow across Scotland between 4pm today and 3pm tomorrow.

The annual Emergency Services Day had been due to run from 11am to 4pm and feature live demonstrations by police, fire and rescue and ambulance crews, as well as the International Rescue Corps and Ochil Mountain Rescue.

A Falkirk Community Trust spokeswoman said: “The ethos of the Emergency Services Day at The Helix is to maximise the engagement that our emergency services have with local families.

“The emergency services take this opportunity to educate children, young people and their families by showcasing what they deliver on a daily basis.

“The recent poor weather, together with the deteriorating conditions forecast for Wednesday, would have reduced the impact of this special community event, so a joint decision with our key emergency services partners was taken to postpone the event until June 10 when the weather conditions are expected to be better.

“We look forward to hosting this popular annual event in the summer, allowing everyone to get the most out of the day.

“Lots of indoor activities are however available at other trust facilities; experience the waves at the Mariner, visit the Callendar House museum or to see our full activity listing have a look on our website at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.”