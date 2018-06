Just starting around now is this year’s Emergency Services Day at Helix Park - with plenty of opportunities to meet the people who deal with life-or-death situations,

The family-friendly day is free, and feaures exciting displays as well as the chance to meet emergency services personnel and see their equipment and vehicles close-up.

This year the event (11am to 4pm) includes a special hour from 3pm when there will be no sirens, flashing lights or loud noises, so that everyone can attend.