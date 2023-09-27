News you can trust since 1845
Emergency services called to gas box fire at property in Redding

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at a property in Redding.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a fire affecting a gas box attached to the outside of a house in the village’s Grant Drive.

It is understood that some neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution as fire crews remain at the scene, while others have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke.

In a post on social media Police Scotland are advising members of the public to avoid the area.

Emergency services were called to a fire involving a gas box on the outside of a property in Redding's Grant Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Emergency services were called to a fire involving a gas box on the outside of a property in Redding's Grant Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Emergency services were called to a fire involving a gas box on the outside of a property in Redding's Grant Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.47pm on Wednesday, September 27, to reports of a fire affecting a gas box attached to the outside of a house in Grant Drive, Falkirk. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene. No casualties were reported. The crews remain on the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, September 27, we were made aware of a gas box on fire at Grant Drive, Redding. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance and officers are assisting with putting a cordon in place.”

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) are also there. A spokesperson for SGN said: “We are currently on site in Grant Drive, Redding, at the request of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire. Our engineers are working to isolate the gas supply to the affected property, however the exclusion zone in place means this is taking longer to complete. We are continuing to support the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on site.”

