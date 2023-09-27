Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alarm was raised shortly before 2pm on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a fire affecting a gas box attached to the outside of a house in the village’s Grant Drive.

It is understood that some neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution as fire crews remain at the scene, while others have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke.

In a post on social media Police Scotland are advising members of the public to avoid the area.

Emergency services were called to a fire involving a gas box on the outside of a property in Redding's Grant Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.47pm on Wednesday, September 27, to reports of a fire affecting a gas box attached to the outside of a house in Grant Drive, Falkirk. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene. No casualties were reported. The crews remain on the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, September 27, we were made aware of a gas box on fire at Grant Drive, Redding. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance and officers are assisting with putting a cordon in place.”