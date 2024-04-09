Emergency services at the scene as body reportedly discovered in canal in Falkirk area
A large number of police officers and emergency services personnel are in attendance after body was reportedly discovered in a canal.
The incident, which is still ongoing, happened earlier today in Camelon after police received information regarding a body in the canal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday, April 9 we were called to a report of a body in the water near Union Road in Camelon. Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”
