Emergency services at the scene as body reportedly discovered in canal in Falkirk area

The incident, which is still ongoing, happened earlier today in Camelon after police received information regarding a body in the canal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday, April 9 we were called to a report of a body in the water near Union Road in Camelon. Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”