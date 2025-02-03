Woman dies in Forth Valley home fire

A woman has died following a fire in a Forth Valley property.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze was discovered around 5am yesterday in Primrose Street, Alloa.

Surrounding properties were evacuated and Primrose Street and Primrose Place remained closed for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday. Pic: Contributed

Police Scotland said her death is being treated as unexplained and her next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire on Primrose Street, Alloa, which was reported around 5am on Sunday, 2 February, 2025. Detective Inspector Graeme Connolly said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are continuing to coordinate with partners in response to the fire and a joint investigation with Scottish Fire & Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances will be carried out in due course.”

The public were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.