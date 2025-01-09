Woman, 76, seriously injured after being struck by car in Denny
The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Thursday on Nethermains Road.
A 76-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries.
The driver of the white Suzuki SX4 car involved in the incident was uninjured.
Police confirmed a 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers are appealing for information following the incident.
Constable Ian Marshall, of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.
"I would urge any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident reference 1873 of January 9, 2025.
Following the incident, Nethermains Road was closed at its junction with Castlerankine Road as emergency services attended the scene and road users were advised to avoid the area.
