Weekend wildfire warning notice issued for Falkirk area as temperatures soar
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued an extreme wildfire warning over the period Friday, July 11 to Monday, July 14.
The warning has been put in place for most of Scotland over the three days as temperatures in the area continue to increase.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “Fires can ignite quickly and spread fast during this period, so we urge you to use caution and avoid using any items involving a naked flame to help reduce the risk of wildfires."
