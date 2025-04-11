Warning after wildfire breaks out close to Falkirk district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in parts of Falkirk district have been told to keep their windows closed after a wildfire broke out.

A strong smell of smoke has been reported in many areas after the blaze was discovered.

In comes after Scotland was placed on high alert for an “extreme” wildfires across the country.

Fannyside Road is currently closed between Forest Road, Cumbernauld, and the B803 Greengairs Road, due to a wildfire on adjacent grassland.

Police Scotland say they were made aware of the fire around 9.40pm last night (Thursday).

The incident remains ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attending.

A police spokesperson said: “Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while emergency services respond. Residents in the Abronhill area of Cumbernauld and Bonnybridge are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”

Firefighters across Scotland have been tackling a number of large outdoor fires this week as the “extreme” wildfire warning covering the whole of Scotland comes into force from today until Saturday, 12 April.

As the warm weather looks set to continue for the coming days ahead, the public is being urged to exercise caution if out and about in rural areas during the Easter holidays and avoid lighting outdoor fires.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Kenny Barbour is head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS. He said: "Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and they spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

"Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

"As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."

