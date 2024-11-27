Update: Investigation into tragic Forth Valley flat explosion reaches a conclusion

The multi-agency investigation into the explosion which resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man has come to an end.

The incident happened at a property in Kellie Place, Alloa, on Sunday, October 6 and saw emergency services attend at the block of flats.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No suspicious circumstances have been established. Graham Green, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post-mortem examination his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”