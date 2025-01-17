Transport police confirm loss of life on rail tracks at Polmont Railway Station
One person is confirmed dead following a tragic incident on the railway tracks at Polmont station.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Polmont Railway Station at around 8.40am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”
Rush hour services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street had to be cancelled following the incident.
