Transport police confirm loss of life on rail tracks at Polmont Railway Station

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 16:19 BST
One person is confirmed dead following a tragic incident on the railway tracks at Polmont station.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Polmont Railway Station at around 8.40am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

Rush hour services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street had to be cancelled following the incident.

