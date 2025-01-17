Trains cancelled after emergency services attend incident near Falkirk High Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incident which happened on the railway between Falkirk High Station and Linlithgow resulted in a number of services being cancelled earlier today

The incident, which reportedly involved someone being struck by a train, happened around 9am and led to disruption for rail passengers.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Falkirk High and Linlithgow, and services between Edinburgh and Queen Street may be cancelled delayed or revised."

The Falkirk Herald is awaiting a response from British Transport Police.