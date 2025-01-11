Three in hospital after 'serious' road accident in Grangemouth

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious road accident last night which saw two vehicles burst into flames.

The van and the Suzuki subsequently caught fire with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service called to deal with the incident. Two men, the 29-year-old male driver of the van and the 32-year-old male driver of the Suzuki, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment to what are described as “serious injuries”. The 37-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment. The road was closed for around nine hours to allow for investigations to be carried out, reopening earlier this morning. Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.