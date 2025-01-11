Three in hospital after 'serious' road accident in Grangemouth
Police are appealing for information after the crash which occurred in Beancross Road, Grangemouth, close to the railway bridge, around 9.30pm.
The van and the Suzuki subsequently caught fire with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service called to deal with the incident. Two men, the 29-year-old male driver of the van and the 32-year-old male driver of the Suzuki, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment to what are described as “serious injuries”. The 37-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment. The road was closed for around nine hours to allow for investigations to be carried out, reopening earlier this morning. Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3371 of January 10.
