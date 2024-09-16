Supply tankers arrive as burst pipe leaves Falkirk residents without running water

By James Trimble
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:02 GMT
Scottish Water is working to repair a burst water main which has left some Falkirk households with interrupted supplies.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Customers in Falkirk, FK1, may be experiencing an interruption to water supplies this morning due to a burst nine inch water main.

"The burst has been located on the verge of the Glen Burn, and our teams are now preparing to make the area safe to allow for the main to be isolated and the repair to be carried out.

“Tankers are being arranged to distribute water into the network this morning to restore and maintain supply for as many customers during the repair. Some customers may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure.

Scottish Water teams are now working to fix the burst water main (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Scottish Water teams are now working to fix the burst water main (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"We are making arrangements to deliver bottled water to customers on our Priority Services Register, and bottled water will also be made available on request for affected customers.

"The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”

