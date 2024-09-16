Supply tankers arrive as burst pipe leaves Falkirk residents without running water
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Customers in Falkirk, FK1, may be experiencing an interruption to water supplies this morning due to a burst nine inch water main.
"The burst has been located on the verge of the Glen Burn, and our teams are now preparing to make the area safe to allow for the main to be isolated and the repair to be carried out.
“Tankers are being arranged to distribute water into the network this morning to restore and maintain supply for as many customers during the repair. Some customers may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure.
"We are making arrangements to deliver bottled water to customers on our Priority Services Register, and bottled water will also be made available on request for affected customers.
"The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”
