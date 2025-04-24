Seven taken to hospital following three car crash on Bo'ness road

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Seven people were taken to hospital following a three car crash on a busy Bo’ness road.

The town’s Grangemouth Road was closed to vehicles in both directions for a period on Thursday afternoon following the incident.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 2.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a crash involving three vehicles on Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness.

"Emergency services attended and five people were taken to Forth Valley Hospital. A further two people were taken to Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."

The road was closed for around three hours with motorists facing delays on surrounding roads as drivers looked for alternative routes.

