Section of Falkirk High Street cordoned off after debris fell from building

A person has been injured after debris fell from the roof of a building on Falkirk High Street.

The incident happened at around 9.45am this morning outside FK1 Barbers.

Emergency services were called to the scene with police, ambulance and the fire brigade attending.

One person has been taken to hospital following the incident.

A cordon was put in place on a section of the High Street after masonry fell from one of the buildings hitting a member of the public. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

A section of the High Street has been cordoned off as a precaution, while assessments are made.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.09am on Thursday, October 3, to reports of masonry falling from a building on High Street, Falkirk.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance and a height vehicle to the scene. One casualty has been transported to hospital and crews remain at the scene."

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers attended.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Falkirk Council Building Standards were all in attendance, inspecting the building for safety. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

They said: “Around 10am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a man being struck by a piece of fallen masonry in High Street, Falkirk.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

“A cordon will be in place until the building has been made safe.”

Emergency services were joined by members of Falkirk Council’s Building Standards team to assess the property.

The High Street is partially closed while safety checks take place. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Falkirk Council has been made aware of this incident. Building Standards Officers have inspected the property and will advise owners of any recommendations and/or take actions directly as required to ensure public safety.”

Falkirk Delivers, the town centre BID, said that the High Street remains open for business with shops and services continuing to operate as normal.