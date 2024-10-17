Road closed off following two car smash near Grangemouth roundabout
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scottish Ambulance Service personnel and police were in attendance following a two-car collision near a busy Grangemouth roundabout.
The incident happened just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 16 on the A905 Glensburgh Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.25pm on Wednesday, 16 October police received a report of a two-vehicle crash at Earls Gate roundabout in Grangemouth.
"Ambulance attended and vehicle recovery was arranged.”
The road off the roundabout leading to Skinflats was temporarily closed. There were no reports of any casualties at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.