Road closed following crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Denny
A Denny road is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
The incident happened on the A872 Nethermains Road at around 3.05pm on Thursday.
Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and police are advising road users to avoid the area.
The road is closed at its junction with Castlerankine Road.
