Residents and business owners warned early morning flooding is on the way for Grangemouth

High tides and wet weather have led to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issuing a flood warning for Grangemouth.

According to SEPA, flooding is expected along the coastal frontage in Grangemouth from 5.30am on Friday, August 23.

Areas at risk include the: A905 at Orchardhead, A904 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth Docks including Western Channel and Carron Dock, Dalgrain Road, Glensburgh Road and low lying properties in Glensburgh adjacent to the River Carron, Inchyra Park, Talbot Street, Kerse Road; B9132 Abbots Road.