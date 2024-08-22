Residents and business owners warned early morning flooding is on the way for Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
High tides and wet weather have led to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issuing a flood warning for Grangemouth.

According to SEPA, flooding is expected along the coastal frontage in Grangemouth from 5.30am on Friday, August 23.

Areas at risk include the: A905 at Orchardhead, A904 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth Docks including Western Channel and Carron Dock, Dalgrain Road, Glensburgh Road and low lying properties in Glensburgh adjacent to the River Carron, Inchyra Park, Talbot Street, Kerse Road; B9132 Abbots Road.

Related topics:ResidentsGrangemouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.