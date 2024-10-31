Police step up patrols and issue safety advice ahead of Falkirk's 'bonfire weekend'

By James Trimble
Published 31st Oct 2024, 08:36 BST
The final countdown to bonfire festivities is upon us and police have issued some timely advice to make sure people are as safe as possible however they chose to celebrate the pyrotechnics.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers will be patrolling at several organised displays within Forth Valley to keep people safe. Did you know sparklers can get five times hotter than cooking oil?

“Most firework-related injuries needing hospital treatment happen in private spaces, and nearly half of these happen to children. While we want everyone to have fun, our advice is to attend an organised event if you can as not all fireworks are suitable for your garden.

"We would also ask that drones are not flown over any public displays.”

Falkirk’s main display takes place in the town’s Callendar Park on Tuesday, November 5, but a smaller scale event will blast off in Bo’ness on Sunday, November 3.

