Police step up patrols and issue safety advice ahead of Falkirk's 'bonfire weekend'

The final countdown to bonfire festivities is upon us and police have issued some timely advice to make sure people are as safe as possible however they chose to celebrate the pyrotechnics.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our officers will be patrolling at several organised displays within Forth Valley to keep people safe. Did you know sparklers can get five times hotter than cooking oil?

“Most firework-related injuries needing hospital treatment happen in private spaces, and nearly half of these happen to children. While we want everyone to have fun, our advice is to attend an organised event if you can as not all fireworks are suitable for your garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also ask that drones are not flown over any public displays.”

Falkirk’s main display takes place in the town’s Callendar Park on Tuesday, November 5, but a smaller scale event will blast off in Bo’ness on Sunday, November 3.