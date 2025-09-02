Police now at the scene of reported 'shooting' incident in Denny area

By James Trimble
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 10:24 BST
Unconfirmed reports of a shooting incident in the Denny area emerged earlier this morning and Police Scotland is now present at the scene.

There are no details regarding the incident, or if firearms were involved, but police officers are now in the vicinity of the town’s public library in Davies Row and an area at a local car park has been cordoned off.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted Police Scotland for more information regarding the incident and will publish update when more details are available.

