Police name victim of fatal Forth Valley traffic collision as investigation continues
David Buckley, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A11 near Stirling, between Kings Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie, at around 2pm on Wednesday, December 25 last year and involved a red Audi A7 and a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle.
The 72-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The road was closed for around 10 hours while crash investigation work was carried out.
Issuing a statement through police, David’s family said: “Our Darling Dave will be forever missed and never forgotten. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him.
“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time. In these tragic circumstances, we kindly request privacy.” Sergeant Fraser Easton, of Stirling road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with family and friends of David at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.
“We are still looking to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster, which was seen in the area at the time of the crash as we believe they may have information that could assist officers.
“We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cams to see if they have any footage that would help with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday, December 25, 2024.
