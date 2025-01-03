Police name victim of fatal Forth Valley traffic collision as investigation continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have now named the motorcyclist who died following a road traffic collision on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Buckley, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A11 near Stirling, between Kings Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie, at around 2pm on Wednesday, December 25 last year and involved a red Audi A7 and a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle.

The 72-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for around 10 hours while crash investigation work was carried out.

Motorcyclist David Buckley, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

Issuing a statement through police, David’s family said: “Our Darling Dave will be forever missed and never forgotten. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time. In these tragic circumstances, we kindly request privacy.” Sergeant Fraser Easton, of Stirling road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with family and friends of David at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

“We are still looking to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster, which was seen in the area at the time of the crash as we believe they may have information that could assist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cams to see if they have any footage that would help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday, December 25, 2024.