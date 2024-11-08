Police appeal for witness to fatal road traffic collision in Falkirk area

Police are looking for witnesses with information on the fatal road traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old motorcyclist.

The incident happened at 11.50am on Thursday, November 7 and emergency services were called to a collision involving a van and a motorcycle on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road.

The 67-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations continue.

Bellsdyke Road closed between Antonshill roundabout and the junction to Letham following the fatal road traffic collision (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses but I’d like to appeal to anyone else who saw what happened or has information which may assist our enquiries. If you have dashcam footage of Bellsdyke Road at the time, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

People can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1269 of November 7.