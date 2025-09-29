Pedestrian receives emergency treatment after traffic collision in Grangemouth

Emergency services personnel had to administer treatment in the middle of a Grangemouth road following a traffic collision.

The incident happened in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, near the Kirk of the Holy Rood church and the former Bowhouse Community Centre just after 10pm on Sunday, September 28.

Police and an ambulance crew attended at the scene and the road was closed off for around half-an-hour while the casualty – believed to be a man – received treatment.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

Ambulance staff administered treatment to the pedestrian on the road in Grangemouth (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

