'Patrollers' could be put in place to 'enhance safety and wellbeing' at Falkirk railway stations

Aafeguarding patrollers are being deployed across central Scotland to improve safety, support vulnerable individuals and promote wellbeing at stations where they are needed most.

The team, introduced by Network Rail Scotland and provided by Vital Rail, is specially trained to respond to a range of situations including mental health crises, trespassing, and antisocial behaviour.

These incidents not only pose a serious risk to those involved but can also lead to disruption across the rail network.

Patrollers have already been introduced at a station in Glasgow.

The new patrollers will be deployed at stations to 'enhance safety and wellbeing' (Picture: Submitted)

Since October 2024 their presence has helped reduce incidents at the station by 40 per cent, boosted train performance significantly and improved the overall passenger experience.

Neil Cook, route crime manager at Network Rail Scotland, said: “The introduction of this new team is an important step in how we care for people across our railway, giving us greater flexibility to respond quickly and effectively to situations where support is needed most.

“Our safeguarding patrollers are trained to recognise when someone may be in distress and to step in calmly and with empathy. Their presence can make a real difference, not only by helping to prevent incidents from escalating, but also creating a more welcoming and supportive environment at our stations.

“We want everyone who uses the railway to feel safe, respected and looked after, and this team plays a significant role in helping us achieve that.”

The safeguarding team will operate across key locations and be able to respond quickly to areas experiencing increased incidents or requiring additional support.

As well as providing a frontline presence, they’ll work closely with the British Transport Police and other relevant organisations such as the Samaritans to ensure a coordinated response where more specialist intervention may be required.

Danielle Rowley, head of policy and communications at Samaritans Scotland, said: “One aspect of our vision is that everyone in Scotland is able to access the right help and support when needed, and we work closely with Network Rail to assist people who may be vulnerable and in need of help.

“It’s important to have trained personnel who can recognise when someone may be in distress and be able to offer the right support.”

