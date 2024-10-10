Online fire safety event planned as bin blazes hit Grangemouth streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bonfire night is still weeks away but steps have been taken to help ensure young people – and everyone else – stay as safe as possible in the run up to the big event.

Just last night and into early this morning there were reports of wheely bins being set alight outside houses in the streets of Grangemouth.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.06am on Thursday, October 10, to reports of a wheely bin on fire at Strowan Square, Grangemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene where the fire had been extinguished prior to the crew’s arrival. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.

The Fearless training event will take place next week (Picture: Submitted)

“We were also alerted at 1.35am on Thursday, October 10 to reports of three wheely bins on fire at Ettrick Court, Grangemouth. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting three wheely bins.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

In light of this the Fearless Bonfire Night: Training for Youth Workers in Scotland event takes place online on Wednesday, October 16 and aims to equip those in charge of youth groups with all the information they need to enjoy as safe a time as possible in the run up to Bonfire Night.

An event spokesperson said: “This short training session is suitable for all practitioners working with young people in Scotland. It will inform them of the laws relating to fireworks misuse and deliberate fire-raising and show them how to encourage young people to make safe choices around fireworks and bonfires."

Fearless is the youth service of independent charity Crimestoppers.

Through digitial campaigns and outreach work, the charity provides young people with key information about crime and equips them with a way to speak up 100 per cent anonymously at the fearless.org website.

On Wednesday, October 16, Fearless members will be joined by Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to provide expert information and answer any questions.

The training event will run from 11am to 11.45am.

Visit the website for more information on how to take part.