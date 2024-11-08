Motorcyclist, 67, pronounced dead at scene of road traffic collision in Falkirk area

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van near Carronshore.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 11.50am on Thursday, November 7 on Bellsdyke Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, however, the 67-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now reopened, Bellsdyke Road had been closed between the Letham turn off and Antonshill roundabout, while access to Bellsdyke Road from Carronshore was closed at Kincardine Road.

Police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.