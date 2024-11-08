Motorcyclist, 67, pronounced dead at scene of road traffic collision in Falkirk area
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van near Carronshore.
The incident happened at 11.50am on Thursday, November 7 on Bellsdyke Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, however, the 67-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Now reopened, Bellsdyke Road had been closed between the Letham turn off and Antonshill roundabout, while access to Bellsdyke Road from Carronshore was closed at Kincardine Road.
Police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.