Motorcyclist, 59, dies following tragic road Forth valley traffic collision

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11am on the A82 near Tyndrum on Friday, August 1.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened a short distance to the south of where the West Highland Way crosses the A82 south of Tyndrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 59-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a Suzuki DL150 which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma car and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police officers were in attendance at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

There were no other injuries.

Sergeant Louise Beale, of Stirling road policing unit, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

People can call 101, quoting reference 1156 of August 1.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper