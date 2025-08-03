Motorcyclist, 59, dies following tragic Forth Valley road traffic collision
The incident happened at around 11am on the A82 near Tyndrum on Friday, August 1.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened a short distance to the south of where the West Highland Way crosses the A82 south of Tyndrum.
“The 59-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a Suzuki DL150 which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma car and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”
There were no other injuries.
Sergeant Louise Beale, of Stirling road policing unit, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”
People can call 101, quoting reference 1156 of August 1.
