Motorcyclist, 59, dies following tragic Forth Valley road traffic collision

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:13 BST
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area.

The incident happened at around 11am on the A82 near Tyndrum on Friday, August 1.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened a short distance to the south of where the West Highland Way crosses the A82 south of Tyndrum.

“The 59-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a Suzuki DL150 which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma car and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police officers were in attendance at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

There were no other injuries.

Sergeant Louise Beale, of Stirling road policing unit, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

People can call 101, quoting reference 1156 of August 1.

