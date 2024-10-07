Man dies following explosion within block of flats in Forth Valley area
The incident happened in Kellie Place, Alloa at 6pm on Sunday, October 6.
One man, who was within the property where the explosion took place, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other individuals from within the block of flats attended at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary for treatment for minor injuries.
Alloa Town Hall has been opened as a respite centre for occupants of the other flats.
Sergeant Neill Drummond said: "We are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened at this property, however, we can confirm that one male has passed away.
Our inquiries to confirm his identity and provide his next of kin with all the necessary support they may require are ongoing.
"We are grateful to the local community for their continued co-operation and support of our investigation, and we'll provide more information in due course."
