Man, 69, taken to hospital following serious road traffic collision in Forth Valley area
The incident happened at around 12.15pm in Cowane Street, Stirling, on Sunday, September 8, near the junction with Douglas Street and involved a male pedestrian and a double decker bus.
Emergency services attended and the man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
The road was closed and re-opened around 6.15pm.
Constable Chris Currie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.
“Also, if you were in a vehicle in the area at the time please check your dash-cam footage and make contact with officers if there is anything to help with our investigation.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1530 of Sunday, 8 September, 2024.
