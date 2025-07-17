Lunchtime smash leads police to close Forth Valley road in both directions

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 13:50 BST
Emergency services were in attendance at a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area just before noon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Main Street in Callander was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash that was reported at around 11.55am on Thursday, July 17.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

Firefighters were also at the scene of the incident, which saw the A84 closed between Callander and Kilmahog.

Police officers and firefighters were in attendance at the road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police officers and firefighters were in attendance at the road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

There had been reports of an air ambulance in attendance.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency servicesMotoristsPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice