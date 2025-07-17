Lunchtime smash leads police to close Forth Valley road in both directions
Emergency services were in attendance at a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area just before noon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Main Street in Callander was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash that was reported at around 11.55am on Thursday, July 17.
“Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”
Firefighters were also at the scene of the incident, which saw the A84 closed between Callander and Kilmahog.
There had been reports of an air ambulance in attendance.
