Lunchtime smash leads police to close Forth Valley road in both directions

Emergency services were in attendance at a road traffic collision in the Forth Valley area just before noon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Main Street in Callander was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash that was reported at around 11.55am on Thursday, July 17.

“Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

Firefighters were also at the scene of the incident, which saw the A84 closed between Callander and Kilmahog.

Police officers and firefighters were in attendance at the road traffic collision (Picture: Submitted)

There had been reports of an air ambulance in attendance.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.