'Loveable and unforgettable': Denny dad, 37, dies in horror crash on M9
Jamie Johnstone, 27, from Denny, was involved in a road traffic collision between junctions six and seven, near Carronshore, at around 4.30am on Wednesday, July 9.
Jamie was the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family, through Police Scotland, stated: “As a family we are absolutely heartbroken. Jamie was a beloved son and brother, devoted father and dear friend to many. A huge hole in our hearts and lives is left behind as we begin to navigate life without him.
"He was a lovable and unforgettable character who lived life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. We would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the emergency services who were at the scene and who have assisted us through this tragic situation.”
The front seat passenger of the car, a 32-year-old man, remains in a stable condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I’d again appeal to anyone with information to come forward.
“Were you on the M9 around the time? Did you see the vehicle or what happened? Do you have dash-cam footage of significance? If so, please contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0427 of Wednesday, July 9.
