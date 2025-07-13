'Loveable and unforgettable': Denny dad, 37, dies in horror crash on M9

Police have named the driver who tragically died following a crash on the M9.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Johnstone, 27, from Denny, was involved in a road traffic collision between junctions six and seven, near Carronshore, at around 4.30am on Wednesday, July 9.

Jamie was the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family, through Police Scotland, stated: “As a family we are absolutely heartbroken. Jamie was a beloved son and brother, devoted father and dear friend to many. A huge hole in our hearts and lives is left behind as we begin to navigate life without him.

Jamie Johnstone, from Denny, was pronounced dead at the scene (Picture: Submitted)

"He was a lovable and unforgettable character who lived life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. We would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the emergency services who were at the scene and who have assisted us through this tragic situation.”

The front seat passenger of the car, a 32-year-old man, remains in a stable condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I’d again appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Were you on the M9 around the time? Did you see the vehicle or what happened? Do you have dash-cam footage of significance? If so, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0427 of Wednesday, July 9.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.