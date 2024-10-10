Grangemouth residents fear for safety after wheely bins are torched in the night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports of bins being set on fire in the Grangemouth area have sparked real concerns among residents.

The incidents were reported in the Ettrick Court and Charlotte Dundas Court area of the town on Wednesday evening.

Householders were alerted by neighbours that their bins had been set alight and phoned Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Residents were reportedly told by firefighters they had already dealt with another bin fire in a nearby street.

The Falkirk Herald contacted SFRS for more details on the incidents.