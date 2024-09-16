Forth Valley police investigate after gas leak led to evacuation of residents
The incident happened in Logie Road, Causewayhead, on Saturday, September 14 just after 7am.
Emergency services attended and several properties were evacuated as a precaution and closures put in place.
Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes and the road has also reopened, though some restrictions remain, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.
Inspector Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this leak are ongoing, but it’s believed a vehicle may have struck the gas line, causing damage.
“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there was a significant multi-agency response.
“We would ask anyone with information that could help our investigation to please contact so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.”
Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 3256 of September 14.
