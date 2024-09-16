Forth Valley police investigate after gas leak led to evacuation of residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cause of a gas leak which forced a number of residents to evacuate their homes is now under investigation by police.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Logie Road, Causewayhead, on Saturday, September 14 just after 7am.

Emergency services attended and several properties were evacuated as a precaution and closures put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes and the road has also reopened, though some restrictions remain, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Police officers are currently investigating the cause of a gas leak which forced people to leave their homes (Picture: Police Scotland)

Inspector Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this leak are ongoing, but it’s believed a vehicle may have struck the gas line, causing damage.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there was a significant multi-agency response.

“We would ask anyone with information that could help our investigation to please contact so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 3256 of September 14.