Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Bo'ness town centre

By James Trimble
Published 14th Dec 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Four fire appliances were called out to a blaze at a block of flats under construction in Bo’ness town centre.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Friday, December 13, when a fire broke out at the block near Links Road in the town.

At its peak the blaze was being contained four fire crews and a high reach ladder vehicle.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There are two appliance still in attendance this morning.”

There were no reports of injuries.

