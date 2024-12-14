Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Bo'ness town centre
Four fire appliances were called out to a blaze at a block of flats under construction in Bo’ness town centre.
The incident happened just after 10pm on Friday, December 13, when a fire broke out at the block near Links Road in the town.
At its peak the blaze was being contained four fire crews and a high reach ladder vehicle.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There are two appliance still in attendance this morning.”
There were no reports of injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.