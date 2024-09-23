Fire crews tackle 'well-developed' blaze at former Falkirk area luxury hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict hotel in Airth.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the former Airth Castle Hotel just after 1am on Monday morning.

Six fire crews and a height vehicle attended the incident, with four appliances remaining on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the fire is within the main hotel building, rather than the castle itself.

Four fire appliances remain at the former Airth Castle Hotel following a fire in the early hours of this morning. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are still in attendance at a fire within a two-storey derelict former hotel building in Airth, Falkirk.

“Four appliances remain on scene after the initial call came in just after 1am on Monday, September 23.

“There are no reports of any casualties and currently there is no threat to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nearby residents may have seen water supplies impacted as we required increased levels of water to assist in tackling the fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the main building of the hotel early on Monday morning.

“We will remain on scene until the incident is brought to a safe conclusion.”

Officers from Police Scotland are also at the scene this morning.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Monday, September 23, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire at a building at Airth Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries will be carried out with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

This morning’s fire is the second at the hotel this year. Four youths were previously charged following a fire at the property in May.