Falkirk bus firm slammed for caring more about schedule than health of passenger

An incident which reportedly involved an unconscious passenger aboard a bus operated by McGills is now being investigated by the firm.

According to a passenger, who was travelling on the bus at the time, the incident happened in the Hallglen area on the evening of Saturday, November 16.

The bus driver supposedly found a passenger in an unresponsive state and was said to have been instructed by the McGills depot to continue the route and report to the police station, rather than attend to the immediate health emergency.

It was only after passengers on board intervened that the bus was stopped and a member of the public called for an ambulance.

The incident reportedly happened onboard a McGills bus in the Hallglen area (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One passenger told The Falkirk Herald: “The primary concern expressed by McGills appeared to be the delay to the bus schedule, as they were more focused on keeping the bus on time than addressing the health and safety of the individual in need of urgent care.

“The lack of proper response and concern for the well-being of the passenger raises serious questions about the priorities of the service provider in situations involving passenger health emergencies.

"The actions of the passengers and the member of the public who took charge of the situation demonstrate the importance of community awareness and quick thinking in the face of potential life-threatening events.”

A passenger who was aboard the bus at the time has now made a complaint to McGills regarding the matter.

McGills told The Falkirk Herald this week it had been made aware of the incident and would not comment further until it had carried out its own investigation.