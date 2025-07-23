Falkirk area rail passengers face disruption after person hit by train

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
Falkirk area rail passengers are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train.

ScotRail has confirmed a number of services had been suspended following an incident in the Linlithgow area.

Services suspended for a period included those between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street and those between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

A message on the ScotRail website says: “Because of a person being hit by a train at Linlithgow all lines are closed.”

Rail passengers are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train. (Pic: John Devlin)placeholder image
Rail passengers are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train. (Pic: John Devlin)

However it advises that services are starting to return to normal, however passengers may still face some disruption with services cancelled, delayed or revised.

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling for the latest update on their service.

