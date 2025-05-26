Emergency sirens will sound multiple times in Grangemouth this week
The community warning system will sound on multiple occasions in the Grangemouth area this week as both a test and maintenance will be carried out.
The Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) will be triggering the warning system alarm at 7pm on Wednesday, June 4.
However, the siren may also sound warning tones and verbal message4s at various times between Tuesday, May 27 and Tuesday, June 3 as maintenance work is carried out on the system.
Residents will not be required to take any action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.