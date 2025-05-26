Emergency sirens will sound multiple times in Grangemouth this week

The community warning system will sound on multiple occasions in the Grangemouth area this week as both a test and maintenance will be carried out.

The Major Incident Control Committee (MICC) will be triggering the warning system alarm at 7pm on Wednesday, June 4.

However, the siren may also sound warning tones and verbal message4s at various times between Tuesday, May 27 and Tuesday, June 3 as maintenance work is carried out on the system.

Residents will not be required to take any action.

The warning sirens will sound at various times throughout the week as maintenance work is carried out (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

