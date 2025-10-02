Emergency services on the scene after woman struck by car in Falkirk
A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck be a car in Falkirk town centre.
The incident happened just after 9am today and resulted in police and ambulance staff being called out to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.20am on Thursday, October 2, we received a report of a woman struck by a car on High Street, Falkirk.
“Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital. An 84-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal."