Emergency services on the scene after woman struck by car in Falkirk

A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck be a car in Falkirk town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just after 9am today and resulted in police and ambulance staff being called out to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.20am on Thursday, October 2, we received a report of a woman struck by a car on High Street, Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital. An 84-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police were in attendance at the scene of the incident in High Street Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers