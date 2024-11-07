Emergency services in attendance and roads closed in Falkirk area following traffic collision

A road traffic collision has led to road closures and emergency services personnel attending at the scene.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just before noon near the Carronshore area.

Bellsdyke Road is currently closed between the Letham turn off and Antonshill roundabout, while access to Bellsdyke Road from Carronshore is closed at Kincardine Road, North Main Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The stretch of road is closed in both directions. Emergency services are now in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”