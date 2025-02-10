Emergency services called out to blaze in Falkirk street
Firefighters and police officers were at the scene of a fire which broke out in a Falkirk street earlier today.
Reports of the blaze emerged just after noon in the town’s Middlefield area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Monday, February 10, police received a report of a fire at a property in Kersehill Crescent, Falkirk. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
"There are no reports of anyone injured and the fire is not being treated as suspicious."