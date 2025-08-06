Driver, 66, in critical condition following Forth Valley road smash
The incident happened on the A91 near Bannockburn at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, August 5.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a white Renault Captur on the A91 near Greenyards roundabout heading towards Greencornhills roundabout.
“Emergency services attended and the 66-year-old male driver was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where his condition is described as critical. A second vehicle was damaged as a result of the crash but no injuries were reported.”
Sergeant Louise Beale added: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We believe the car travelled from the direction of the B9124 Cowie Road and would ask anyone who was on this road and who saw the car prior to the crash to get in touch.”
People can call 101 quoting reference 3400 of August 5.
